Special team inspects Karaikal GH after boy’s death

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A special team from Puducherry inspected Karaikal General Hospital on Tuesday. The inspection comes in the backdrop of the death of 13-year-old Balamanikandan. The boy was reportedly given spiked drinks by his classmate’s mother, who did not want him to outperform her daughter.

The team, formed by the directorate of health services, met chief medical officer Dr S Kannagi and inquired about the staff working at the facility. It may be noted that Puducherry government directed the hospital to conduct the autopsy of the boy in the presence of staff of JIPMER Hospital following the outrage against the Karaikal hospital on Sunday. The boy’s relatives attributed the death to lack of staff and proper treatment.

Meanwhile, a team consisting of MLAs AMH Najim and M Nagathiyagarajan and former Puducherry Education Minister R Kamalakannan met Karaikal Collector L Mohamed Mansoor on Tuesday, seeking action against the hospital. They wanted those who had gone on deputation to Puducherry to return to the Karaikal hospital at once. They said doctors should be made to report in time and should be prevented from missing work due to commitments like attending to their private clinics.

Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy sought a judicial inquiry into the death of the schoolboy. Narayanasamy alleged lethargy on the part of police and lack of intent among doctors in saving the life of the boy.

