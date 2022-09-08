About 5000 citizens to unite and rally behind Rahul today

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched party’s ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from the coastal town of Kanniyakumari with an assertion that he will not lose his country to hate and accused the BJP-RSS of trying to divide the country on religious lines.

In a symbolic gesture of the commencement of ‘Yatra’, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over the national flag to Rahul Gandhi and both the leaders saluted the tricolour, signifying the broad theme of unity.

Earlier, Stalin welcomed him and joined the Congress leader in the prayer meet at the Gandhi Memorial. Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel respectively and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri took part in the prayer session, the undercurrent being national unity and brotherhood.

Rahul also visited his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial located at Sriperumbudur and he paid floral tribute. He met the family members who lost their lives when the former

Prime Minister was assassinated at Sriperumbudur

After marching for 600 metres on Kanniyakumari Beach Road, Rahul Gandhi reached the public meeting venue near the sea. Popular patriotic songs like Mahakavi Bharathi’s ‘Parukkuley Nalla Nadu’ (Our country Bharat, the great), ‘Engum Shanti Nilavu Vendum’ (Let peace prevail everywhere), and ‘Raghupathi Ragava Rajaram’ were sung.

The public meeting began with Tamil Thai Vaazhthu and Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Tamil version song was also released. In his speech, Rahul Gandhi mentioned Chief Minister MK Stalin as his brother who had come there to meet him and thanked him for the gesture. At the end of the public meeting, Yogendra Yadav and civil society members met Rahul Gandhi at the stage.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan also met Rahul Gandhi at the event. Peter Alphonse translated Rahul’s speech from English to Tamil. Congress cadres and functionaries from various places took part in the event. Elaborate security arrangements were made for the event.

Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress leaders will embark on the yatra on Thursday at 7 am from Vivekananda College at Agastheeswaram. The march will move in two batches from 7 am to 10:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. While the morning session will include fewer participants, the evening session will see mass mobilisation. The participants plan to walk around 22 to 23 km daily. About 30 per cent of ‘Bharat Yatris’ are women. The average age of Bharat Yatris is 38. About 50,000 citizens have also registered to participate in the Yatra.

After reaching Kerala on September 11, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.

KANNIYAKUMARI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched party’s ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from the coastal town of Kanniyakumari with an assertion that he will not lose his country to hate and accused the BJP-RSS of trying to divide the country on religious lines. In a symbolic gesture of the commencement of ‘Yatra’, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over the national flag to Rahul Gandhi and both the leaders saluted the tricolour, signifying the broad theme of unity. Earlier, Stalin welcomed him and joined the Congress leader in the prayer meet at the Gandhi Memorial. Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel respectively and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri took part in the prayer session, the undercurrent being national unity and brotherhood. Rahul also visited his late father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial located at Sriperumbudur and he paid floral tribute. He met the family members who lost their lives when the former Prime Minister was assassinated at Sriperumbudur After marching for 600 metres on Kanniyakumari Beach Road, Rahul Gandhi reached the public meeting venue near the sea. Popular patriotic songs like Mahakavi Bharathi’s ‘Parukkuley Nalla Nadu’ (Our country Bharat, the great), ‘Engum Shanti Nilavu Vendum’ (Let peace prevail everywhere), and ‘Raghupathi Ragava Rajaram’ were sung. The public meeting began with Tamil Thai Vaazhthu and Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Tamil version song was also released. In his speech, Rahul Gandhi mentioned Chief Minister MK Stalin as his brother who had come there to meet him and thanked him for the gesture. At the end of the public meeting, Yogendra Yadav and civil society members met Rahul Gandhi at the stage. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan also met Rahul Gandhi at the event. Peter Alphonse translated Rahul’s speech from English to Tamil. Congress cadres and functionaries from various places took part in the event. Elaborate security arrangements were made for the event. Rahul Gandhi along with other Congress leaders will embark on the yatra on Thursday at 7 am from Vivekananda College at Agastheeswaram. The march will move in two batches from 7 am to 10:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. While the morning session will include fewer participants, the evening session will see mass mobilisation. The participants plan to walk around 22 to 23 km daily. About 30 per cent of ‘Bharat Yatris’ are women. The average age of Bharat Yatris is 38. About 50,000 citizens have also registered to participate in the Yatra. After reaching Kerala on September 11, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.