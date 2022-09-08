Home States Tamil Nadu

Accidents frequent on Chennai-Trichy National Highway at Arasur junction, locals demand bridge

Data from official sources say about 150 accidents have happened at the junction since it came to public use in 2009.

Published: 08th September 2022 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  At least 10 accidents occur every year on the Chennai-Trichy Highway at Arasur junction in Villupuram and with people falling prey to the ‘deadly’ highway crossroads, demand for immediate construction of an over bridge along the NH 45 is now ever stronger.

According to official sources, about 150 accidents have happened at the junction since it came to public use in 2009. According to residents of the area, about 10-11 accidents occur every year at the spot -- an average of at least one accident every month. They allege that in most cases it is the local people, who in an attempt to cross the road, fall prey to the speeding vehicles on the highway.

M Vinothan (30), a resident of Arasur, who lost his grandfather in such an accident in 2009, said, “The junction is always busy as it connects Thiruvennainallur and Thirukovilur directly through a single road to people of Villupuram and Cuddalore.

Fatal accidents occur on the stretch very often.” Meanwhile in 2019, the NHAI brought a proposal to construct an overbridge in the junction to reduce accidents. The starting and end points for the bridge were marked but the construction process has not yet begun, said official sources.

Highways DRO S Saraswathi told TNIE, “The State highways department had allotted land for it and secured it for NHAI. Even a ‘bhumi pooja’ was held. We are unsure as to why the project is delayed. The district administration will get it resolved at the earliest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai-Trichy National Highway Arasur junction
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp