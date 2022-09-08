Accidents frequent on Chennai-Trichy National Highway at Arasur junction, locals demand bridge

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: At least 10 accidents occur every year on the Chennai-Trichy Highway at Arasur junction in Villupuram and with people falling prey to the ‘deadly’ highway crossroads, demand for immediate construction of an over bridge along the NH 45 is now ever stronger.

According to official sources, about 150 accidents have happened at the junction since it came to public use in 2009. According to residents of the area, about 10-11 accidents occur every year at the spot -- an average of at least one accident every month. They allege that in most cases it is the local people, who in an attempt to cross the road, fall prey to the speeding vehicles on the highway.

M Vinothan (30), a resident of Arasur, who lost his grandfather in such an accident in 2009, said, “The junction is always busy as it connects Thiruvennainallur and Thirukovilur directly through a single road to people of Villupuram and Cuddalore.

Fatal accidents occur on the stretch very often.” Meanwhile in 2019, the NHAI brought a proposal to construct an overbridge in the junction to reduce accidents. The starting and end points for the bridge were marked but the construction process has not yet begun, said official sources.

Highways DRO S Saraswathi told TNIE, “The State highways department had allotted land for it and secured it for NHAI. Even a ‘bhumi pooja’ was held. We are unsure as to why the project is delayed. The district administration will get it resolved at the earliest.”

