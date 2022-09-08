Battery makers have to comply with new norms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Wednesday asked all battery manufacturers to comply with Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The new rules were notified on August 22. The notification is applicable to producers, dealers, consumers, entities involved in collection, segregation, transportation, refurbishment and recycling of waste batteries. TNPCB, in a press release, stated that as per the notification producers should register and get extended producer responsibility (EPR) certificate from the Central Pollution Control Board through the centralised online portal. Likewise recyclers and refurbishers should register with the State Pollution Control Board through the online portal.Public waste management authorities (panchayat, municipal corporation, municipality and agencies) should ensure that waste batteries will be handed to producers or agencies appointed by those involved in recycling and/or refurbishment.