Fear of boulders forces tribals in Tiruppur village to sleep on the open

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: More than 25 families in Poochikottamparai, a tribal settlement near Udumalpet in Tiruppur, dread sleeping inside their house as boulders keep rolling down from a hill close by frequently. They have requested the government to relocate them and save their lives.

Speaking to TNIE, N Manikandan, a tribal resident, said, "More than 35 Muduvan tribe families live in Poochikottamparai, which is 12 km away from Udumalaipet. But, heavy rains are causing minor landslides in Western Ghats and are causing disturbance in these settlements.

Though it wasn't a problem earlier, large boulders and rocks have started falling down in the last few days. The house of Vasanthammal which was close to the slope narrowly escaped damage as a boulder got stuck in a jackfruit tree. Since, most of the houses are built using mud, sticks and small rocks, the boulders are causing panic."

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Hill Tribes Association (Tiruppur) President K Selvam said, "The families have decided not to stay in their houses at night. While men stay in makeshift shelters in farmlands, women and children stay community halls. The government must cancel patta issue to the families and allot them land with patta in another place."

An official from Tiruppur district administration said, "Patta allocation is made after appropriate site inspection in tribal settlements. A team of officials will be visiting the spot and assessing the situation immediately. We have received petitions from the tribal association seeking cancellation of old patta and requests for new patta. Based on the report from the team, action will be taken after consulting the forest department."

TIRUPPUR: More than 25 families in Poochikottamparai, a tribal settlement near Udumalpet in Tiruppur, dread sleeping inside their house as boulders keep rolling down from a hill close by frequently. They have requested the government to relocate them and save their lives. Speaking to TNIE, N Manikandan, a tribal resident, said, "More than 35 Muduvan tribe families live in Poochikottamparai, which is 12 km away from Udumalaipet. But, heavy rains are causing minor landslides in Western Ghats and are causing disturbance in these settlements. Though it wasn't a problem earlier, large boulders and rocks have started falling down in the last few days. The house of Vasanthammal which was close to the slope narrowly escaped damage as a boulder got stuck in a jackfruit tree. Since, most of the houses are built using mud, sticks and small rocks, the boulders are causing panic." Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Hill Tribes Association (Tiruppur) President K Selvam said, "The families have decided not to stay in their houses at night. While men stay in makeshift shelters in farmlands, women and children stay community halls. The government must cancel patta issue to the families and allot them land with patta in another place." An official from Tiruppur district administration said, "Patta allocation is made after appropriate site inspection in tribal settlements. A team of officials will be visiting the spot and assessing the situation immediately. We have received petitions from the tribal association seeking cancellation of old patta and requests for new patta. Based on the report from the team, action will be taken after consulting the forest department."