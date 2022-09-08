Home States Tamil Nadu

Masinagudi suffers in isolation during rains

The delay by State Highways department in constructing a bridge at Theppakadu in the Nilgiris is affecting livelihood of people in Masinagudi. 

Alternative road connecting Masinagudi submerged due to flooding near Theppakadu in Nilgiris district.(Express)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The delay by State Highways department in constructing a bridge at Theppakadu in the Nilgiris is affecting livelihood of people in Masinagudi.  The residents say the town is cut off from the district since an alternative route is closed because of inundation during rains.

In February, the highway department dismantled a steel bridge at Theppakadu in order to construct a concrete bridge, and traffic was diverted through a road owned by the forest department. The road gets submerged whenever there is heavy rain and is closed for traffic.

In the last five months, the locals have staged several protests, including hunger strike, and submitted petition to district collector, MP A Raja and Forest Minister K Ramachandran seeking to expedite construction of bridge, but they went in vain.

“Most people living in Masinagudi visit Gudalur even for buying grocery items and hospitals. In the last five months, Masinagudi witnessed heavy showers and resulted in flooding of the alternative route,” said Madevi Mohyan, president of Masinagudi panchayat.

PT Varghese, president of Masinagudi people livelihood rights association. told TNIE “The alternative route gets submerged when Pykara and Glenmorgan dams overflow. We get vegetable supplies from Gudalur, all that has been disrupted.” Since Masinagudi is a popular tourist spot, the lack of connectivity has hit cottage and resort owners badly.

A resort owner said they lost business during the long weekend ahead of Independence Day as tourists cancelled their booking as they couldn’t reach the place.  They requested police to allow tourists through Kalhatti, which is closed for outsiders because the terrain would be difficult for newcomers and could turn fatal. Varghese said many people living in Nilgiris own vehicles registered in Karnataka and Kerala, but police do not allow them on the Kalhatti road .  

When contacted, a senior official of the State highways department told TNIE that the construction of concrete bridge is being delayed because of the almost incessant rains and they are not able to lay foundation in the river because of the strong currents.

“Even the temporary bridge was washed away due to increased flow of water in the river. We have to set up three piers in the river for the bridge at a total project cost of Rs 2 crore. The work will start as soon as water level comes down,” the official said.

