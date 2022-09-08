Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: 8-year-old drowns in pit dug up for erecting pillar

The six-foot-deep pit, dug up by Odaipatti panchayat authorities, has been left open for the past one month.

Published: 08th September 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

M Hasini Rani

By Express News Service

THENI:  An 8-year-old girl allegedly drowned in a rainwater-filled pit dug up by panchayat authorities at Samathuvapuram at Odaipatti panchayat in Uthamapalayam in Theni district on Tuesday. The six-foot-deep pit, dug up for erecting a pillar, has been left open for the past one month, sources said.

The victim, M Hasini Rani, of Moolakadai in Andipatti, had come to her grandparents’ home with her father G Muthu Saravanan, mother M Karthigaa, and her brother M Raja Ganesh a few days ago.  

On Tuesday afternoon, Hasini had left home saying she is going out to play but did not return home even after a long time. Her family members started searching for her and eventually found her unconscious inside the pit near the common toilet of the settlement.  

The child was rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Odaipatti and later to the Government Hospital in Uthamapalayam, where she was declared brought dead. After an autopsy at the Government Medical College Hospital in Theni, the body was handed over to the child’s family on Wednesday.

Sources said four pits were dug up by a municipal contractor for erecting pillars for constructing a garden. The pits were dug up a month back and were not covered. Due to incessant rain, the pits got filled with rainwater. An anganwadi centre is also located near the pits and a lot of children frequent that area. 

Based on the father’s complaint, the Uthamapalayam police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and have initiated a probe. Uthamapalayam DSP Sneha Gupta refused to disclose further details about the investigation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp