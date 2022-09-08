Tamil Nadu: Irked over non-payment of rent, landlord locks up bank

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The branch of a PSU bank in Veerapandi was locked by the building owner allegedly after bank officials delayed renewing the lease agreement and did not pay rent for three months.

The bank operated from a commercial complex at Ganapathipalayam in Veerapandi. The 15-year lease expired three months ago and the officials did not renew it, police said.Attempts by the building owners to contact higher officials of the bank in Mumbai and Chennai went in vain, following which he locked up the premises on Monday night.

The next day, the bank officials found another lock on the gate put on by the building owner for non-payment of rent and delay in renewing the agreement.

After persuasion for more than two hours, the owner opened the lock, but power and water supply was disconnected. They approached the building owner again following which he restored power connection in the evening. The officials assured to clear dues and renew the lease at the earliest.

