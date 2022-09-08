Home States Tamil Nadu

TN girl dies by suicide after failing to clear NEET

After the 2021 NEET results were declared, around 12 students died by suicide in Tamil Nadu. 

By IANS

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old girl died by suicide after failing to clear the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and allied courses.

The girl, Lakshmana Swetha (19), from Tirumullavayal in Chennai took her life on Thursday morning.

The NEET results were announced on Wednesday.

After the 2021 NEET results were declared, around 12 students died by suicide in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly had passed a Bill against NEET-based medical admission in Tamil Nadu. The state is batting for marks in the Plus two examinations to be made criteria for admission to the Medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The Bill, which was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly amid the opposition of the BJP legislators, was forwarded to the Governor for clearance. This has become a major conformation between the Governor and the Tamil Nadu government.


(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

