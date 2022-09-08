Home States Tamil Nadu

Will complete 45 Smart City projects by March 2023, says Tiruchy corporation

The Tiruchy corporation has taken up 83 projects under the Smart City mission, out of which 38 are complete.

A view of the shopping complex coming up in Puthur in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The Tiruchy corporation has taken up 83 projects under the Smart City mission, out of which 38 are complete. The civic body expressed confidence of completing the remaining projects by March 2023. The renovation of Chathiram bus stand, construction of shopping complex in Thillai Nagar, stormwater drainage works and 16 parks are among the completed projects.

The construction of a modern fish market near Gandhi market, a truck terminal with a capacity to park 88 lorries on EB Road, a shopping complex at Puthur and 2.4-MW solar power plant in Panjappur are some of the crucial projects among the remaining ones.

An official said, "Smart City works started in 2018. Most of these works had a deadline of five years and we are approaching the deadline. Though we faced some issues during the pandemic, we were able to complete some crucial projects like the Chathiram bus stand.

Our team is regularly assessing the progress of the remaining works and we will complete them before March 2023. Some of the projects like the solar power plant in Panjappur are nearing completion." Sources said the civic body team is under tremendous pressure to ensure the completion of projects in time. "Some of the works, especially the underground drainage works, are likely to get affected during the rainy season. If they get affected, we will take steps to speed up the work after the season.

Our team is under so much pressure as the drainage works are creating inconvenience to residents. For instance, workers might accidently damage drinking water supply lines. We would receive so many complaints during such cases and we try our best to sort out the issues at the earliest," a corporation source said.

