Auto-rickshaw driver abuses woman for cancelling ride, held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Wednesday for abusing a woman passenger after she allegedly cancelled the ride citing excess fare. The incident happened on Monday night.

According to police, the woman, aged 26, works in a private firm and resides at Ganapathy.

Around 9 pm on Monday, she booked an auto rickshaw through a mobile app from Oppanakara Street to her. The company assigned the ride to A Santhosh (30). He reached the spot to picked her up and allegedly demanded extra fare. She refused to pay and cancelled the ride following which he hurled abuses at her.

The woman booked another auto and reached home. Late in the night, Santhosh called her mobile number from the booking history and continued to abuse her . Following the incident, she lodged a complaint with the Big Bazaar street polic, who booked a case against Santhosh under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act. He was arrested on Wednesday.

This is the second incident in the last one week where an autod driver abused his passenger. On August 30, police arrested a driver on charges of trying to molest a passenger.

