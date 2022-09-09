Home States Tamil Nadu

Bring more waterbodies under Mission Amrit Sarovar, demand Perambalur farmers

With the number of waterbodies selected lagging behind by 20, farmers and locals urge authorities to take up more waterbodies under the scheme.

Published: 09th September 2022 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 01:12 AM

DRDA Project Director A Lalitha inspecting a pond cut under Mission Amrit Sarovar at Karai in Perambalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Mission Amrit Sarovar, which was rolled out a few months ago, aims to develop and rejuvenate a total of 75 waterbodies, including ponds, in each of the districts in the country with the help of various departments. Accordingly, it was launched in Perambalur and 55 waterbodies, including 34 ponds coming under the DRDA, were selected.

With the number of waterbodies selected lagging behind by 20, farmers and locals urge authorities to take up more waterbodies under the scheme. The waterbodies in Perambalur are utilised for various needs, including drinking and agriculture.

As per the instructions of DRDA Project Director A Lalitha, the initiative was launched in the district two months ago. In August, work to create a total of seven ponds in the district - at a cost of Rs 5.8 lakh each - and reviving two of the existing ponds at a cost of Rs 30,000 each were taken up in the villages of Sengunam, Paravai, Nattarmangalam, Esanai, Pasumablur, Thondamandurai and Karai.

Presently, as many as 25 ponds are being dug up in several villages. However, farmers pointed out that only 55 waterbodies have been covered under the scheme. R Magilan of Perambalur said, “Developing more waterbodies is a welcome move. However, according to the scheme, a total of 75 waterbodies should be developed or rejuvenated in the district.

Authorities should take up more ponds under the scheme and the work should be monitored.” Lalitha said that “though the scope of the scheme is meant to cover 75 waterbodies, it is not applicable to all the districts,”. “The number of waterbodies under the scheme is allocated district- and block-wise. Accordingly, Perambalur was allocated 55 waterbodies.

However, the State-wise target will be met once all the waterbodies from each districts are added up.” The ponds are dug or restored using Mineral, MGNREGA and 15th Finance Commission funds, and the work is being carried out by NHAI, said Lalitha. The excavated sand is being used for the construction of an overbridge in Siruvachur. Further, she said, “Around 25% of the work for 34 ponds, which began in August, has been completed.

Each of the ponds are dug in a way that it accommodates around 10,000 cubic metres of water, resulting in increased groundwater level. However, we cannot take up more ponds under the scheme. The existing ponds in the district have already been restored under the Kudimaramathu project, and as per the scheme, only those ponds that have not been included in any other projects for the past five years alone can be selected.” The work is expected to be get completed by August 2023, Lalitha also said.

