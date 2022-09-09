Buoyed by court ruling, EPS visits party HQ; OPS to follow 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The factional feud in the AIADMK gained momentum on Thursday with Edappadi K Palaniswami visiting the party headquarters amid rousing reception from party cadres and his adversary O Panneerselvam declaring his intention to visit the party office soon. The embattled AIADMK coordinator, OPS, has sought police protection to visit the party HQ expressing apprehension that anti-social elements might trigger violence.

Palaniswami, who visited the Lloyds Road office for the first time after being elected as AIADMK interim general secretary on July 11 by the party’s general council, said the process of electing the general secretary of the party would begin soon.

He also said the party’s two-leaves symbol cannot be frozen as most of the general council members, MPs and MLAs are with him. EPS said cadres will not be ready to readmit OPS even if he apologises as he is adept in changing colours faster than a chameleon and has never been loyal to J Jayalalithaa or the party.

OPS acted as benami of DMK to split AIADMK: EPS

“How will the party cadre forgive Panneerselvam who led a gang of rowdies to attack and loot the party headquarters which is considered a sacred place by them? When his faction merged with us, he was given the key post in the party. But he acted with a mean mind and as a benami of the DMK to split the party. How can AIADMK workers forgive him,” asked EPS.

Palaniswami’s visit to the headquarters came six days after the Madras High Court endorsed his election as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK. Palaniswami said he did not visit the party headquarters so far as the State police had not started the investigation into the July 11 violence and a visit by him and other functionaries might give room to complaints about destroying evidence. “Now that the police have recorded all the evidence on Wednesday, I have come here,” he said.

Responding to a question, Palaniswami said, “There is no split in the AIADMK. The general council of the party has taken action against those who had betrayed and acted against the AIADMK. Only when there are two factions in the party it can be called a split.”

It took more than an hour for the State Opposition leader to reach the AIADMK headquarters from his residence as cadres gave him a rousing reception. He entered the office after reverently touching the entrance of the main building. Palaniswami also paid floral tributes to the statues of party founder MG Ramachandran and late leader J Jayalalithaa. He also visited the rooms and inspected office materials damaged in the July 11 violence.

AIADMK presidium chairman Thamizhmagan Hussain and all senior leaders received him. Hours after EPS’s visit, JCD Prabhakar, a staunch supporter of OPS, in a representation to Royapettah police inspector, said Panneerselvam and senior party functionaries would visit the AIADMK headquarters soon and sought police protection. Prabhakar said the date of visit would be announced soon. He also took exception to the remarks made by Palaniswami against Panneerselvam and said EPS is all out to destroy the AIADMK.

