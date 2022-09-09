Free physio rehabilitation centre for disabled opened at Perumbakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A free physiotherapy rehabilitation centre for disabled persons at Perumbakkam was inaugurated by Thousand Lights MLA N Ezhilan on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day on Thursday. The centre was launched by December 3 Movement, a community-based organisation for disability rights group in association with Bee Health Studio, a physiotherapy studio. Speaking to TNIE, S Sivabalan, founder, Bee Health Studio, said many people with disability need physiotherapy and pain relief management while lifelong physiotherapy is needed for people suffering from muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injury and cerebral palsy rehabilitation. “As many PwDs struggle for livelihood, they can’t afford follow-up treatment, so such centres will be helpful. The centre will also provide pain relief treatment to people affected with polio,” Sivabalan said. Deepak Nathan, founder president of, December 3 Movement said, they plan to open a centre in every district.