Home States Tamil Nadu

Free physio rehabilitation centre for disabled opened at Perumbakkam

The centre was launched by December 3 Movement, a community-based organisation for disability rights group in association with Bee Health Studio, a physiotherapy studio.

Published: 09th September 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A free physiotherapy rehabilitation centre for disabled persons at Perumbakkam was inaugurated by Thousand Lights MLA N Ezhilan on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day on Thursday. The centre was launched by December 3 Movement, a community-based organisation for disability rights group in association with Bee Health Studio, a physiotherapy studio.

Speaking to TNIE, S Sivabalan, founder, Bee Health Studio, said many people with disability need physiotherapy and pain relief management while lifelong physiotherapy is needed for people suffering from muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injury and cerebral palsy rehabilitation.

“As many PwDs struggle for livelihood, they can’t afford follow-up treatment, so such centres will be helpful. The centre will also provide pain relief treatment to people affected with polio,” Sivabalan said. Deepak Nathan, founder president of, December 3 Movement said, they plan to open a centre in every district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bee Health Studio
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp