Tamil Nadu: Rainwater stagnates in govt school, students hold protest

The school is located in a low-lying area near Gettur lake. Rainwater inundated the school and a holiday was given to the students, except for Classes 9 and 10, on Wednesday.

Published: 09th September 2022 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Over 100 students of Government High School in Kammampalli village near Krishnagiri staged road roko, urging the district administration to pump out rainwater from their school and to allocate land to shift their school on Thursday.

According to sources, about 400 students study in a Government High School at Kammampalli near Krishnagiri, which is located in a low-lying area near Gettur lake. Rainwater inundated the school and a holiday was given to the students, except for Class 9 and 10, on Wednesday.

Following this, the students staged a road roko on Kammampalli to Elumichanagiri road on Thursday and urged the district administration to pump out the water from the school and to allocate land to shift their school.

The crowd dispersed after officials from the school education department, revenue officials and police held talks with them. Further, over ten loads of sand was dumped inside the school and water was pumped out.
Krishnagiri tahsildar Sambath visited the spot and told TNIE,

"A piece of land of about two acres to build a new school has already been identified near the school, but many people are objecting it. Hence, we will visit another piece of land, which has been suggested by the villagers and then a report will be sent to the district administration."

