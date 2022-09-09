Tangedco to lay underground cables around 4 major temples

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) has prepared a detailed project report for laying underground (UG) cables at Tiruvarur, Suchindram, Srivilliputhur and Madurai temples at a cost of Rs 22 crore.

The tender process for this would begin soon, said a senior Tangedco official. During a recent presser, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji had also promised to invite bids within a fortnight. The official added that the power utility recently obtained a feasibility report from experts for these UG cable projects. In accordance with the report, they plan to lay UG cables in particular streets around these four temples where car festivals are being held. The work would be done on over 10 km in four places.

Another official said, during the car festival in Thanjavur, an accident occurred because of overhead cables. Following this, a team of officials was assigned to identify overhead power lines near major temples in all districts.

“Though we have selected a few temples in the State for laying UG cables to avoid untoward incidents, the power utility will start with these four temples in the first phase,” he added. He added that after the Russia-Ukraine war, procuring aluminium and cable wires has been very difficult. However, the power utility has ties with a few existing north Indian companies. The officials have assured to lay UG cables at all major temples across the State.

