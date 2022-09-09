Home States Tamil Nadu

 Three members of Kerala family die in road accident in Tamil Nadu

The accident occurred when the car in which they were travelling collided with a bus near Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. The family were part of an eight-member group travelling from Pahznai to Madurai. 

Published: 09th September 2022 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a tragic incident, three members of a family - including a man, his wife and a one-year-old grandson -  hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, died in an accident in Tamil Nadu. 

The accident occurred when the car in which they were travelling collided with a bus near Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. The family were part of an eight-member group travelling from Pahznai to Madurai. 

ALSO READ | Mayiladuthurai collector turns good Samaritan for road accident victims

The deceased are Asokan, his wife Shailaja and one-year-old Aaarav. All are natives of Chalai in Thiruvananthapuram. According to sources, the accident occurred around 8 am after the car lost control following a tyre burst, rammed into the median first and then hit a Tamil Nadu state transport bus. 

More details awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Tamil Nadu car accident road accident
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp