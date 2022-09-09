Three members of Kerala family die in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The accident occurred when the car in which they were travelling collided with a bus near Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. The family were part of an eight-member group travelling from Pahznai to Madurai.
Published: 09th September 2022 02:25 PM | Last Updated: 09th September 2022 02:25 PM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a tragic incident, three members of a family - including a man, his wife and a one-year-old grandson - hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, died in an accident in Tamil Nadu.
The deceased are Asokan, his wife Shailaja and one-year-old Aaarav. All are natives of Chalai in Thiruvananthapuram. According to sources, the accident occurred around 8 am after the car lost control following a tyre burst, rammed into the median first and then hit a Tamil Nadu state transport bus.
More details awaited.