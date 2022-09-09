Tiruppur Collector orders quarry closure, farmer calls off fast

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a victory for farmer P Vijaya Kumar, who was on a hunger strike for the past 10 days, Tiruppur Collector Dr S Vineeth on Thursday suspended the licence of a stone quarry at Kanthaya Thottam near Kondangipalayam in Palladam, and ordered closure of the site till further orders. Following this, Vijaya Kumar called off his protest.

According to sources, the quarry owned by R Ramakrishnan has been given permission to operate till December 1, 2026. Residents of Kondangipalayam complain that the quarry violated environment norms.

A committee from Palladam Zone was formed to probe the allegation, but it allegedly found no violation. Further, officials from revenue, fire service, public department inspected the site and they also did not find any issues. Sources however said the quarry was not fenced, and that saplings were not planted as mandated by law.

Vijaya Kumar claimed that that quarry destroyed his livelihood and sat on a hunger strike. As news spread, a large number farmers and activists converged on the village to extend support. Fearing deterioration of law and order, the district administration has ordered temporary cancellation of the licence, sources said.

Meanwhile, Senthil Kumar, a mill owner who had launched a hunger strike, continued his protest for the third day. Officials are expected to inspect a quarry near his facility in Rasappapalayam on Friday.

