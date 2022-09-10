Home States Tamil Nadu

Activists ask Congress to make its stand clear on Thoothukudi police firing

Members of various agitation movements against thermal power plants, eight-lane green corridor roadway and hydrocarbon projects met Rahul Gandhi.

The activists interacting with the congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari. | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its third day on Friday, Anti-Sterlite People's Movement members have urged the Congress party to make clear their stand on the protests against the copper smelting plant and the police firing incident in 2018, which claimed the lives of 13 civilians. On behalf of the movement, activist Krishnamoorthy made the appeal.

Soliciting support of the Congress party for the permanent closure of the plant, Anti-Sterlite activist Merina Prabhu highlighted that the CBI chargesheet contradicted the one-man commission report, seeking prosecution for all those primarily responsible for the deaths. Anti-Sterlite activists also alleged that former environment minister Jairam Ramesh, who is accompanying Rahul Gandhi, tried to dissuade the appeal while activist Yogendra Yadav said the members still have time to explain.

Further, members of various agitation movements against thermal power plants, eight-lane green corridor roadway and hydrocarbon projects met Rahul Gandhi. Activist Arul from Salem opposed the road project, emphasising the cascading effect of farmers losing their agriculture lands. Poovulagin Nanbargal activist Sundar Raj sought steps to wind up thermal power plants in the country and move towards renewable energy to reduce the dependency on coal. Thoothukudi district environment protection movement coordinator V Gunaseelan urged Rahul Gandhi to cease construction of the Udangudi thermal power plant.

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the public at Azhagiamandapam, said Congress will never allow RSS-BJP to divide the country on religious and communal lines, and extended his gratitude for the people's support for his foot-march. The Congress leader was greeted with fanfare as he walked through the main thoroughfare connecting Nagercoil and Mulagumoodu. A pathway made of petals was arranged between Villukuri and Chukankadai, for the march. Extending solidarity, Papanasam MLA and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) President, Professor Jawahirulla, walked along Rahul from Thuckalay to Azhagiyamandapam.

