CCMC school in Varadharajapuram doesn't have basic necessities: Parents

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Parents of students in corporation high school at Varadharajapuram allege that the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has not provided proper basic facilities, including toilets, for the students.

A parent K Manikandan told TNIE, “Over 400 students study in both the primary and high school in the same campus. There is only one toilet for the primary school students in the school and there is no separate toilet for girls in the high school section, due to which over 70 girls from high school section are forced to use the toilet for primary students. As a result, many girls don’t drink water during school hours, due to which they face health-related issues.”

“Apart from this, there is a lot of outsider movement during the school hours due to poor security of the school. Some miscreants even consume alcohol inside the premises. Recently, some miscreants even damaged the cookroom inside the campus. The corporation should appoint a watchman for the school,” he added.

Palli Kalvi Paathukappu Iyakkam district coordinator P Chandrasekar told TNIE, “The school is functioning with a lot of issues, including lack of a proper compound wall, toilets and playground. Besides, bushes and drainage water surround the school. Considering student welfare, these issues were taken to CCMC’s attention, but no action has been taken so far.”

“The corporation is using funds for beautification works in the city instead of upgrading its schools,” he further said. When asked about it, CCMC deputy commissioner M Sharmila told TNIE, “We will upgrade this school soon under the Namakku Naame scheme.”

