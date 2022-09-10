Home States Tamil Nadu

CCMC school in Varadharajapuram doesn't have basic necessities: Parents

Parents of students in corporation high school at Varadharajapuram allege that the Coimbatore Corporation has not provided proper basic facilities, including toilets, for the students.

Published: 10th September 2022 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Parents of students in corporation high school at Varadharajapuram allege that the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has not provided proper basic facilities, including toilets, for the students.

A parent K Manikandan told TNIE, “Over 400 students study in both the primary and high school in the same campus. There is only one toilet for the primary school students in the school and there is no separate toilet for girls in the high school section, due to which over 70 girls from high school section are forced to use the toilet for primary students. As a result, many girls don’t drink water during school hours, due to which they face health-related issues.”

“Apart from this, there is a lot of outsider movement during the school hours due to poor security of the school. Some miscreants even consume alcohol inside the premises. Recently, some miscreants even damaged the cookroom inside the campus. The corporation should appoint a watchman for the school,” he added.

Palli Kalvi Paathukappu Iyakkam district coordinator P Chandrasekar told TNIE, “The school is functioning with a lot of issues, including lack of a proper compound wall, toilets and playground. Besides, bushes and drainage water surround the school. Considering student welfare, these issues were taken to CCMC’s attention, but no action has been taken so far.”

“The corporation is using funds for beautification works in the city instead of upgrading its schools,” he further said. When asked about it, CCMC deputy commissioner M Sharmila told TNIE, “We will upgrade this school soon under the Namakku Naame scheme.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Corporation
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp