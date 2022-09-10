Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Passengers urge TNSTC to Resume 40 night buses cancelled during pandemic

Even though the situation has returned to near normal, the services have not been restored. Officials say they do not have the staff strength to resume the services.

Published: 10th September 2022 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

Image of a TNSTC bus used for representational purpose (File Photo | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy/EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The TNSTC cancelled around 40 services in the city during the pandemic outbreak two years ago. Even though the situation has returned to near normal, the services have not been restored. Officials say they do not have the staff strength to resume the services. 

“Following the cancellation of bus services after Covid - 19 started spreading in 2020, the Coimbatore Region of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has not resumed the services yet. All the services are night services. Now, people in Singanallur, Gandhipuram and Ukkadam bus stands have to depend on call taxis and autos. Otherwise, they need to wait for a long time to catch a night service bus,” said N Logu, secretary of consumer voice.

S Ganesh, a resident of Varatharajapuram, said, “City buses is essential for people who want to take mofussil buses at night. Also, passengers arriving at Coimbatore and Podanur by train are forced to take either auto or taxi to reach their place. As women need to wait long hours at bus stand, there is a thread for their safety.”

M Anburaj, member of TNSTC union, said services 4, 5 and 7 have been suspended during the night hours.  “Earlier, two buses were operated between Singanallur and Ukkadam. Now, it has been reduced to one. Also, services from Gandhipuram - Singanallur have been reduced to two instead of three,” he said.
When contacted, A Senthil Kumar, General Manager of TNSTC (Coimbatore), said,

“Due to lack of staff strength the bus services remain suspended. We have communicated to the government for making recruitment. The process is underway.” According to sources, the staff strength for Coimbatore region is 6,000 staffs. In the last two years, over 1,000 persons have retired and many crew posts are vacant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp