Coimbatore: Passengers urge TNSTC to Resume 40 night buses cancelled during pandemic

COIMBATORE: The TNSTC cancelled around 40 services in the city during the pandemic outbreak two years ago. Even though the situation has returned to near normal, the services have not been restored. Officials say they do not have the staff strength to resume the services.

“Following the cancellation of bus services after Covid - 19 started spreading in 2020, the Coimbatore Region of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has not resumed the services yet. All the services are night services. Now, people in Singanallur, Gandhipuram and Ukkadam bus stands have to depend on call taxis and autos. Otherwise, they need to wait for a long time to catch a night service bus,” said N Logu, secretary of consumer voice.

S Ganesh, a resident of Varatharajapuram, said, “City buses is essential for people who want to take mofussil buses at night. Also, passengers arriving at Coimbatore and Podanur by train are forced to take either auto or taxi to reach their place. As women need to wait long hours at bus stand, there is a thread for their safety.”

M Anburaj, member of TNSTC union, said services 4, 5 and 7 have been suspended during the night hours. “Earlier, two buses were operated between Singanallur and Ukkadam. Now, it has been reduced to one. Also, services from Gandhipuram - Singanallur have been reduced to two instead of three,” he said.

When contacted, A Senthil Kumar, General Manager of TNSTC (Coimbatore), said,

“Due to lack of staff strength the bus services remain suspended. We have communicated to the government for making recruitment. The process is underway.” According to sources, the staff strength for Coimbatore region is 6,000 staffs. In the last two years, over 1,000 persons have retired and many crew posts are vacant.

