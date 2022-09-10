HQ visit: OPS’ plea for police protection rejected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after O Panneerselvam’s faction filed a petition seeking police protection to visit the party headquarters, the city police denied the request and asked them to wait until they made sure that there were no law and order issues.

A senior police officer, speaking to TNIE, said, “The OPS faction asked for police protection to be placed on the streets leading to the AIADMK headquarters to avoid any untoward incident. We have denied their request. We have asked for more time to analyse the law and order situation to not repeat the riot.”

He added that the police have suggested OPS to not go to the headquarters anytime soon since it would threaten his safety. Police sources said senior officers had warned the OPS faction that they would have to bear the heat if they proceeded to the headquarters without police nod.

On Wednesday, former minister and organising secretary of AIADMK, D Jayakumar, approached the State police chief and urged them to not permit anyone to enter the AIADMK headquarters. In the petition, the EPS team stated that any person said to have been expelled from the party’s primary membership cannot claim any right to enter the property.

The members also urged the police to provide necessary protection for the headquarters and prevent any such (trespassing) attempt (by the OPS team). Responding to queries, D Jayakumar said, “O Panneerselvam is not a primary member. If he wants to enter the party office, it would be considered a violation.”

