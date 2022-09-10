Home States Tamil Nadu

Introduce innovative courses to help students become employers rather than employees: K Ponmudy

Addressing the gathering, Ponmudy said, "Former chief minister K Kamaraj had planted the seeds for primary education in the State by starting one school for every 5 km.

Minister for Higher Education  K Ponmudy

MADURAI:  Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy has directed colleges and varsities to introduce innovative courses in the curriculum in order to help students become employers rather than employees. He said this during the inauguration of UG courses at the Madurai Kamaraj University campus on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Ponmudy said, "Former chief minister K Kamaraj had planted the seeds for primary education in the State by starting one school for every 5 km. In the same way, people will remember the DMK government's time as the 'golden era' with regard to the upliftment of higher education in the State. Recently, Bharathiar University introduced B.Sc Manufacturing Science course under the 'Nam Muthalvar Scheme' with collaboration from industries in the area. In this initiative, the students will earn while they learn. Similar kinds of courses need to be introduced in other colleges and varsities so that the students become employers and not employees."  

Taking a dig at the Union government's 'National Education Policy', he said that it forces even Class 3 students to write common examinations. "If we had agreed to implement the NEP, our kids' education might end with Class 3. Hence, Chief Minister MK Stalin formed a committee to introduce our own state policy for education. We are also taking all efforts to get TN exempted from NEET and CUET examinations," the minister said. Vice Chancellor J Kumar earlier welcomed the gathering and listed out the varsity's achievements. Registrar (i/c) M Sivakumar proposed vote of thanks.

