Rs 381-crore expansion of Thoothukudi airport to be completed before 2024

The building will be equipped with all modern facilities and passenger amenities with the provision of two aerobridges along with car parking facilities and a new approach road.

Published: 10th September 2022 03:33 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to boost trade and tourism in the port city, Thoothukudi Airport is undergoing major expansions worth Rs 381 crore to ensure the operation of A-321 type of aircraft and cater to the handling of 600 passengers during peak hours.

The up-gradation, which includes the extension of the runway, construction of a new apron, new terminal building, technical block cum control tower and new fire station, is likely to be completed by December 2023.

It is learnt that there will be five aircraft parking bays to park A-321. The work also includes the construction of a new Air Traffic Control tower cum technical block, fire station and isolation bay.
The upgradation of the only airport located beyond Madurai in southern TN will not only fulfil the demand of the local community for enhanced passenger services but also promote trade and tourism among neighbouring districts.

Spread over 13,500 square metres, the new terminal building will be able to handle 600 passengers during peak hours. The building will be equipped with all modern facilities and passenger amenities with the provision of two aerobridges along with car parking facilities and a new approach road.

The interiors of the building will reflect the colours and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner. The new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building with sustainability features.

Inspired by the famous Chettinad houses of the region, the intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in the southern region and will add a new dimension to the terminal design, according to a release.

