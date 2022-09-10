Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin, other leaders condole Queen’s death

Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties condoled the demise of Elizabeth II, Queen of the UK. 

Published: 10th September 2022 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Express archive photo of the then CM M Karunanidhi with Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Chennai in 1997

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties condoled the demise of Elizabeth II, Queen of the UK. Stalin, in his condolence message, said, “Deeply pained by the demise of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom.

After a reign spanning seven decades, 15 Prime Ministers and several major turning points in modern history, the second Elizabethan era has come to an end. Queen Elizabeth II will be long remembered for her dignity, decency in public life and her unwavering commitment.” He further added,

“My sincere condolences to @RoyalFamily, the people of the UK and everyone around the world mourning the demise.” Besides, TNCC president KS Alagiri, MNM president actor Kamal Haasan, former AIADMK interim general secretary VK Sasikala and others also condoled the departed Queen. 

