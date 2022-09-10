Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Anxious NEET aspirants besiege helpline with calls

As the phones continue ringing, officials mull over extending psychological counselling to students who failed to crack the NEET-UG this year.

Published: 10th September 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After the NEET results were announced on Wednesday night, the 104 Tamil Nadu health helpline has seen a spike in calls and emails from anxious students, said officials. As the phones continue ringing, officials mull over extending psychological counselling to students who failed to crack the NEET-UG this year.

According to the 104 health helpline staff, after the results were released, several students called the helpline seeking help to overcome the stress. Few students wanted to learn how to cope with feelings of stress and suicidal ideation. 

The helpline had also attempted to reach out to the 19-year-old girl NEET aspirant who took her life in Chennai after failing to clear the examination. While they attempted to call twice, there was no response, an official said. 

As a few NEET aspirants across TN died by suicide after failing to pass the exam, the government commenced counselling on July 19 for all NEET applicants. Around 1,45,988 students applied for the NEET-UG exam from TN, of which 17,517 candidates belonged to government and government-aided schools.

An official source said 32% of candidates couldn’t be reached when counsellors dialled their numbers. After the first phase of counselling, 587 candidates were identified as highly stressed, and counselling was provided to them.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said it was unfair that the National Testing Agency released the NEET-UG result at midnight. As parents and others would be asleep, the students wouldn’t have anyone to talk to, he said. 

Subramanian said applications for admission to MBBS and dental courses for  2022-2023 will be open after the National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the candidates list. The State will begin counselling after the Union Health Ministry completes the first phase of counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

(Aid for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

