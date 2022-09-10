Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu man crashes lover’s wedding and tries to tie thali

Unwilling to stay put and watch his lover get married to another man, a 24-year-old snatched the ‘thaali’ from the priest and tried to tie it around the woman’s neck.

Published: 10th September 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Thaali-marriagechain

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Unwilling to stay put and watch his lover get married to another man, a 24-year-old snatched the ‘thaali’ from the priest and tried to tie it around the woman’s neck. He was stopped and beaten up by the crowd at the venue, but now has a chance to fulfil his dream.

It was all part of a plan, a police investigation revealed. For, shortly before the wedding, the woman had sent a text to the man, asking him to “come and get” her.

The dramatic incident unfolded around 7 am at a wedding hall at Netaji Nagar in Tondiarpet, Chennai, on Friday. 

“Just as the priest picked up the ‘thaali’ to hand it to the groom, a man on the stage snatched it and attempted to tie it around the bride,” said the police, adding that before he could tie the knot, a group of men dragged him away and beat him up.

The police arrived, and came to know that the intruder and the 20-year-old bride were colleagues and in a relationship. No case was registered, and the cops informed the intruder’s family about the incident. 

Meanwhile, as the families of the bride and the groom engaged in a quarrel, the police intervened and the wedding was postponed. The families of the intruder and the bride are now in talks to get them married, police said. Both of them work at a luxury hotel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tondiarpet Netaji Nagar
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp