Tamil Nadu man crashes lover’s wedding and tries to tie thali

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unwilling to stay put and watch his lover get married to another man, a 24-year-old snatched the ‘thaali’ from the priest and tried to tie it around the woman’s neck. He was stopped and beaten up by the crowd at the venue, but now has a chance to fulfil his dream.

It was all part of a plan, a police investigation revealed. For, shortly before the wedding, the woman had sent a text to the man, asking him to “come and get” her.

The dramatic incident unfolded around 7 am at a wedding hall at Netaji Nagar in Tondiarpet, Chennai, on Friday.

“Just as the priest picked up the ‘thaali’ to hand it to the groom, a man on the stage snatched it and attempted to tie it around the bride,” said the police, adding that before he could tie the knot, a group of men dragged him away and beat him up.

The police arrived, and came to know that the intruder and the 20-year-old bride were colleagues and in a relationship. No case was registered, and the cops informed the intruder’s family about the incident.

Meanwhile, as the families of the bride and the groom engaged in a quarrel, the police intervened and the wedding was postponed. The families of the intruder and the bride are now in talks to get them married, police said. Both of them work at a luxury hotel.

CHENNAI: Unwilling to stay put and watch his lover get married to another man, a 24-year-old snatched the ‘thaali’ from the priest and tried to tie it around the woman’s neck. He was stopped and beaten up by the crowd at the venue, but now has a chance to fulfil his dream. It was all part of a plan, a police investigation revealed. For, shortly before the wedding, the woman had sent a text to the man, asking him to “come and get” her. The dramatic incident unfolded around 7 am at a wedding hall at Netaji Nagar in Tondiarpet, Chennai, on Friday. “Just as the priest picked up the ‘thaali’ to hand it to the groom, a man on the stage snatched it and attempted to tie it around the bride,” said the police, adding that before he could tie the knot, a group of men dragged him away and beat him up. The police arrived, and came to know that the intruder and the 20-year-old bride were colleagues and in a relationship. No case was registered, and the cops informed the intruder’s family about the incident. Meanwhile, as the families of the bride and the groom engaged in a quarrel, the police intervened and the wedding was postponed. The families of the intruder and the bride are now in talks to get them married, police said. Both of them work at a luxury hotel.