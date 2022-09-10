Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Students fall sick after consuming deworming pills supplied by health department

115 students of the government girls high school at Gandhi Nagar in Attur started vomiting and fainted allegedly after taking deworming tablets given by the health department.

By Express News Service

SALEM/CHENNAI:  Around 115 students of the government girls high school at Gandhi Nagar in Attur started vomiting and fainted allegedly after taking deworming tablets given by the health department on Friday. Teachers rushed them to Attur GH. 

Sources said, 43 students were discharged, 72 others are under observation. Earlier in the day Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, of 2,600 students, 900 were given tablets. “ Only three students vomited. It could be because of the fear of taking the tablet, or anxiety.”  He said a mop-up round will be held on September 16 for children and adults who failed to take pill.

