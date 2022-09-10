Home States Tamil Nadu

Three youths returning from Onam party killed in Kovai after car falls into farm well  

All four are from Kerala and their families have settled down in Coimbatore.

Published: 10th September 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue teams retrieving the bodies from the well on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Three youths died in Coimbatore after their car fell into a 60-foot-deep farm well near Thondamuthur while they were returning home from a private resort after taking part in Onam celebrations early on Friday.

The deceased were identified as V Aadharsh (18) of Raj Avenue near Vadavalli, S Ravi Krishna (18) of Gaja Lakshmi Avenue in Navavoor near Vadavalli, and S Nandhanan (17) of Vadavalli. 

The victims and their friend M Roshan (19) of SV Nagar near Vadavalli went to a private club at Alandurai in a multi-utility vehicle to celebrate Onam and participated in a night party there, police said. All the four are from Kerala and their families have settled down in Coimbatore.

They were first-year students of different colleges in the city. According to police, Roshan, who was behind the wheel, lost control while navigating a narrow curve and the vehicle veered off the road, entered a farm, and fell into the open well at Thennamanallur village on Boluvampatti-Thondamuthur road around 6am. 

Well had water up to 50 feet

Roshan escaped with injuries and alerted his friends’ parents and police. Fire and rescue services personnel and police teams from Thondamuthur and Alandurai retrieved the bodies from the well which was covered by tree branches and had water up to 50 feet, on Friday afternoon.

The bodies were sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem and the police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

