Vellakoil farmers protest closure of PAP branch canal

Farmers from Ponparappi in Vellakoil had a heated exchange with police during a protest on Friday after PWD officials closed a sluice in the PAP canal five days after release of water.

Published: 10th September 2022

By Express News Service

Speaking to TNIE, PAP Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangayam-Vellakoil) President P Velusamy, said, “The branch canal passes from Sivanmalai to Vellakoil and is the primary source of water for farmers in the region. Officials closed the sluice at Ponparapi on the fifth day of water release.

As per norms, water should be released for 14 days, with an interval of 7 days each month. We met Minister MP Saminathan, who directed PWD officials to extend release of water to at least six days, but they did not pay heed.”

A PWD official said, “Based on the availability of water in PAP canal, water release is fixed from five to seven days in each area. For example, some regions in Pongalur get water for seven days. In this region, water release is fixed for five days. These water releases are fixed by farmers associations after consulting the PWD department. Some sections of farmers object to the closure of the sluice and we had to get the help of police.”  Police detained scores of farmers and released them in the evening.

