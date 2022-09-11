23000 govt students fight for 11000 TN engineering seats under 7.5 per cent quota 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling for general category students commenced on Saturday. While 14,525 students will participate in the first round, the four-round process will continue till November 13.

Speaking at the event, State minister for higher education K Ponmudi said most students have opted for Anna University colleges and for computer science courses. In the first round, students can choose their choice of college till September 13 and provisional allotment orders will be issued on September 15. Students should pay the fee and join the colleges allotted to them within a week failing which the seats will be considered vacant.

“A total of 23,321 applications have been received for 11,150 seats available under the 7.5% quota for government school students. Of this, 12,982 are male candidates and 10,399 are women. Last year, several seats went vacant as students who opted for engineering courses during counselling later joined medical courses.

We have started the counselling after waiting for the NEET result but we can’t wait till the selection list for medical courses are released as it may take time. Students can also choose their choice of colleges and courses from the list. One student has chosen 61 colleges in the first phase, the minister said.

The counselling, which was scheduled to start on August 25, was postponed till the announcement of NEET results to avoid wastage of seats in top engineering colleges in the State.



CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling for general category students commenced on Saturday. While 14,525 students will participate in the first round, the four-round process will continue till November 13. Speaking at the event, State minister for higher education K Ponmudi said most students have opted for Anna University colleges and for computer science courses. In the first round, students can choose their choice of college till September 13 and provisional allotment orders will be issued on September 15. Students should pay the fee and join the colleges allotted to them within a week failing which the seats will be considered vacant. “A total of 23,321 applications have been received for 11,150 seats available under the 7.5% quota for government school students. Of this, 12,982 are male candidates and 10,399 are women. Last year, several seats went vacant as students who opted for engineering courses during counselling later joined medical courses. We have started the counselling after waiting for the NEET result but we can’t wait till the selection list for medical courses are released as it may take time. Students can also choose their choice of colleges and courses from the list. One student has chosen 61 colleges in the first phase, the minister said. The counselling, which was scheduled to start on August 25, was postponed till the announcement of NEET results to avoid wastage of seats in top engineering colleges in the State.