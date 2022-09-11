Home States Tamil Nadu

After 4 days in TN, Rahul’s foot-march enters Kerala

Rahul Gandhi started the fourth day of yatra by hoisting the National Flag at St Mary’s International school in Mulagumoodu Town Panchayat.

Rahul Gandhi with Vasanthakumari, a woman bus driver, at Kanniyakumari on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI/MADURAI:  The Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed into Kerala on Saturday evening after passing through Swamiyarmadam, Marthandam, Padanthalamoodu junction and Cheruvarakonam. On concluding the Tamil Nadu leg of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Today, as we enter the beautiful state of Kerala, on the auspicious occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, his words inspire every step we take.”

Rahul Gandhi started the fourth day of yatra by hoisting the National Flag at St Mary’s International school in Mulagumoodu Town Panchayat. In the first half of the day, the group passed Swamiyarmadam and stopped at Nesamony Memorial College in Marthandam in the afternoon. Congress leaders including Digvijay Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Kanhaiya Kumar and cadres took part in the rally. Rahul interacted first lady bus driver Vasanthakumari and sanitary workers and unemployment youths on Saturday. 

Sources said Rahul met Christian priests at Puliyoorkurichi on Friday, including George Ponniah who had been already arrested for his alleged controversial speech. TN Chief Minister MK Stalin had kick started the Bharat Jodo Yatra by handing over the National Flag to Rahul Gandhi at the Gandhi Mandam in Kanniyakumari on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanswamy said Bharat Jodo yatra will bring a change in the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. He was speaking after his visit to Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai on Saturday.He added that BJP has affected the country’s relationship with neighbouring countries.

