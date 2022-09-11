Education in hands of unqualified people spoils lives of students: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saying that education has not only become commercial but also fallen into the hands of unqualified people, the Madras High Court has ordered a compensation of Rs 11 lakh to a B.Arch applicant who was denied admission five years ago on the pretext of not having a pass in the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA), though it was not compulsory as per Supreme Court orders.

Referring to the petition becoming infructuous due to the passage of time, Justice R Subramanian said, “I don’t think justice will be done if I am to throw out the petition as the secretary for the Engineering Admissions had not only acted in utter disregard of the clarifications issued by the first respondent, but has also disobeyed positive directions of this court.”

He said the facts on the matter would demonstrate how “unsafe are the lives of our youngsters” in the hands of “unscrupulous academicians and executives”, who preside over the very vital rights of the youngsters and decide on the policies of education.

“Unfortunately in the recent days, education has become commercial and also fallen into the hands of either unqualified persons or persons who because of their educational qualification that is appended to their names become intellectually arrogant and take decisions which spoil the lives of young students,” Justice Subramanian said.

The petitioner, V Amrutha of Chennai, after clearing Class 12 examination in 2017, appeared for JEE II, which is necessary for B.Arch admissions, and obtained 226 out of 390 against the minimum pass mark of 81. Since the girl could not upload the application for admission as the prospectus stressed NATA pass for admission, she approached the High Court. Subsequent to orders of the Court, she submitted the application but it was rejected.

The judge ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the petitioner while condemning the Secretary of Engineering Admissions for outrageous and inexplicable conduct. He ordered payment of the compensation within four weeks at 9% interest per annum from the date of an order of the court dated June 30, 2017 in the case. Moreover, the judge ordered the Secretary of the Engineering Admissions to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation separately.

CHENNAI: Saying that education has not only become commercial but also fallen into the hands of unqualified people, the Madras High Court has ordered a compensation of Rs 11 lakh to a B.Arch applicant who was denied admission five years ago on the pretext of not having a pass in the National Aptitude Test for Architecture (NATA), though it was not compulsory as per Supreme Court orders. Referring to the petition becoming infructuous due to the passage of time, Justice R Subramanian said, “I don’t think justice will be done if I am to throw out the petition as the secretary for the Engineering Admissions had not only acted in utter disregard of the clarifications issued by the first respondent, but has also disobeyed positive directions of this court.” He said the facts on the matter would demonstrate how “unsafe are the lives of our youngsters” in the hands of “unscrupulous academicians and executives”, who preside over the very vital rights of the youngsters and decide on the policies of education. “Unfortunately in the recent days, education has become commercial and also fallen into the hands of either unqualified persons or persons who because of their educational qualification that is appended to their names become intellectually arrogant and take decisions which spoil the lives of young students,” Justice Subramanian said. The petitioner, V Amrutha of Chennai, after clearing Class 12 examination in 2017, appeared for JEE II, which is necessary for B.Arch admissions, and obtained 226 out of 390 against the minimum pass mark of 81. Since the girl could not upload the application for admission as the prospectus stressed NATA pass for admission, she approached the High Court. Subsequent to orders of the Court, she submitted the application but it was rejected. The judge ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the petitioner while condemning the Secretary of Engineering Admissions for outrageous and inexplicable conduct. He ordered payment of the compensation within four weeks at 9% interest per annum from the date of an order of the court dated June 30, 2017 in the case. Moreover, the judge ordered the Secretary of the Engineering Admissions to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation separately.