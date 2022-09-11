Part-time staff in government departments can work till age of 60: Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said temporary and part-time employees in all government departments will be permitted to work till they attain the age of 60. Currently, the age limit is 58. Speaking at the State conference of the Joint Action Council of Teachers’ Organisations-Government Employees Organisations (Jacto-Geo), the CM recalled the DMK’s long association with teachers and government employees and said they were the reason for the DMK government to return to power in the State.

Stalin also said transparent online transfer counselling will be conducted for 16,000 temporary and part-time teachers and other employees who were not given transfer for a long time from October 15. A new district officer for primary education will be created in every district and a separate district-level posting will be created for administering private schools, he said. To address the long-pending demand of Anglo-Indian schools, order has been issued to bring all such schools under a single system for better administration, Stalin said.

Talking about the improvement in State’s revenue under his government, the CM said, “The State has witnessed improvement in all sectors. The State has recorded around 52% growth in revenue in the first quarter of the financial year compared to the same period last year as per CAG report. Many businesses have come forward to invest in Tamil Nadu, and this will contribute to robust industrial growth in the State,” the CM said.

‘10,338 posts created in 16 months’

The chief minister also said a total of 10,338 new posts were created across departments over the past 16 months to provide government services effectively.

The CM recalled the welfare measures implemented by successive DMK-led governments over the years, including increasing maternity leave to 12 months for women employees and increasing benefits under government employees’ health insurance scheme.

About Rs.98.45 crore was provided to 409 frontline workers who lost their lives while on duty during Covid-19, he said. The Chief Minister also said under the government employees’ health insurance scheme, a total of 75,574 employees got Rs 349.63 crore worth of medical treatment for various diseases.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said temporary and part-time employees in all government departments will be permitted to work till they attain the age of 60. Currently, the age limit is 58. Speaking at the State conference of the Joint Action Council of Teachers’ Organisations-Government Employees Organisations (Jacto-Geo), the CM recalled the DMK’s long association with teachers and government employees and said they were the reason for the DMK government to return to power in the State. Stalin also said transparent online transfer counselling will be conducted for 16,000 temporary and part-time teachers and other employees who were not given transfer for a long time from October 15. A new district officer for primary education will be created in every district and a separate district-level posting will be created for administering private schools, he said. To address the long-pending demand of Anglo-Indian schools, order has been issued to bring all such schools under a single system for better administration, Stalin said. Talking about the improvement in State’s revenue under his government, the CM said, “The State has witnessed improvement in all sectors. The State has recorded around 52% growth in revenue in the first quarter of the financial year compared to the same period last year as per CAG report. Many businesses have come forward to invest in Tamil Nadu, and this will contribute to robust industrial growth in the State,” the CM said. ‘10,338 posts created in 16 months’ The chief minister also said a total of 10,338 new posts were created across departments over the past 16 months to provide government services effectively. The CM recalled the welfare measures implemented by successive DMK-led governments over the years, including increasing maternity leave to 12 months for women employees and increasing benefits under government employees’ health insurance scheme. About Rs.98.45 crore was provided to 409 frontline workers who lost their lives while on duty during Covid-19, he said. The Chief Minister also said under the government employees’ health insurance scheme, a total of 75,574 employees got Rs 349.63 crore worth of medical treatment for various diseases.