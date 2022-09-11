Home States Tamil Nadu

Police to enhance safety on flyovers, rail overbridges in Coimbatore

As part of efforts to improve traffic safety, Coimbatore city police have launched a drive to identify accident hot spots and are initiating remedial measures.

Published: 11th September 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  As part of efforts to improve traffic safety, Coimbatore city police have launched a drive to identify accident hot spots and are initiating remedial measures. In the first phase, steps are being taken to ensure medians on all flyovers and rail overbridges in the city. Police hope this measure will help prevent vehicles from entering the opposite lane.

According to sources, senior officers reviewed road safety measures at the road safety committee meeting,  presided over by the district collector. The committee directed police and stakeholder departments to implement safety measures in areas where accidents occur often.

Sources said more than 50 locations need to be redesigned since they are vulnerable. “This means we must modify the environment to facilitate safe and simple traffic flow,” said a senior police officer. In addition, he said, they are focusing on adding safety features in all flyovers. He said six major flyovers handle majority of traffic. In addition to the six, rail overbridges at Eachanari, Ondipudur, Textool, Nanjundapuram, Peelamedu, and Podanur need to be improved with safety features.

“In order to avoid collisions of vehicles travelling in the opposite way on these structures, we have planned to build minimum height (brick size) medians,” said the officer. Several complaints were made before police concerning the Eachanari rail overbridge’s absence of a median, which frequently results in vehicles speeding in the opposite direction and crossing the lanes. The officer added that similar measures would be put in place at the remaining overbridges. According to sources, this initiative was discussed after a series of accidents happened on the Tiruchy Road Flyover.

