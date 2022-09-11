Tamil Nadu youth gets electrocuted while trying to wave flag standing on top of a train

By Express News Service

A 22-year-old boy from Devakkottai who arrived at Paramakudi to pay respects to Immanuel Sekaran got electrocuted while attempting to wave a flag while standing on top of a train engine near the Paramakudi railway station. He was rushed to GH for treatment.

The death anniversary of Immanuel Sekaran is commemorated on Sunday (September 11th), marking which political leaders and a larger number of people thronged to pay respects to Immanuel Sekaran at his memorial in Paramakudi area in Ramanathapuram district. Notably, leaders including Udhayanidhi Stalin and several other leaders paid respects on Sunday.

Police sources said that a few youngsters who came to pay respects to Immanuel Sekaran had barged their way into Paramakudi railway station which is situated close to the memorial. They had allegedly climbed onto a train engine which was standing in the Paramakudi Railway station. While one of the youth attempted to stand on top of the locomotive and wave the flag, it came in contact with the high-power electric lines above. The youth got electrocuted in the incident and was rushed to Government Hospital for treatment.

Railway department official sources said that While train number 16849 (Tiruchy - Rameswaram) arrived at Paramakudi station, one person later known as Vijay (22) suddenly climbed on the train engine, tried to wave a flag, was electrocuted and fell down. Immediately, he was sent to GH in Paramakudi for treatment.

