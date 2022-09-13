AIADMK HQ: Setback to OPS as Supreme Court junks plea

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) suffered another setback on Monday when the Supreme Court dismissed his petition challenging the Madras High Court’s order handing over the keys to the party headquarters to his opponent, party interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

The order was welcomed by EPS. “Truth, dharma, and justice have triumphed,” he said. Meanwhile, Thirumaran, counsel for OPS, said the verdict did not bar the leader from visiting the party headquarters.

Expressing concerns about a Revenue Divisional Officer’s order to attach the office of a political party after clashes between the EPS and OPS factions, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said such a move could have “far-reaching consequences for democratic polity”.

“Merely because two factions of a political party behave in however rowdy a manner you cannot go and ask for attachment. Attaching the office of a political party has far-reaching consequences... The wider consequence is for the democratic polity. There may be disputes... but attaching the offices of political parties is extreme and we cannot allow it,” the bench remarked, while upholding the HC order.

The court added, “In a democracy this can lead to worse. You can’t disable a political party from functioning by attaching. Allow democracy to work itself. Your client has been expelled, they’ve filed a suit. Let the suit be decided. Overall justice has been done and this order has maintained peace. Nothing untoward has happened in last two months.”

In the order, the apex court said, “The FIR ex facie indicates that there was no allegation indicating the existence of a dispute in relation to the building in question. The notice uses the FIR, a bare reading of which indicates there was no dispute concerning land, including building. The impugned order of HC has to be sustained that the jurisdiction requirement under Section 145(1) of CrPC was not met in exercising power by magistrate.” The HC order had come on a plea from the EPS faction, challenging the RDO’s order. The Madras HC on July 20 had directed the RDO to hand over the office keys to EPS and told police to provide protection.

