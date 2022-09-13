'Allow cops to act independently against land-grabbing gangs in Puducherry' 

PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory government must act on a war footing to address problems of land grabbing and threats faced by the French citizens here, said former MLA and Puducherry AIADMK State Secretary (West) Om Shakti Segar on Monday. The UT must give a free hand to police to act on this matter without any political interference, he added.
In a statement, Segar said that there had been protests by French citizens dismayed over the illegal encroachments of their properties. This is a huge challenge for Chief Minister N Rangasamy heading the National Democratic Alliance government here.
Thousands of French citizens have settled in Puducherry and have their ancestral property here. The former MLA flagged issues of gangs of land grabbers systematically expropriating and looting the French citizens' properties over the last few years. "If the land owner brings the matter to the police, they face threats from goons. The Puducherry government should act very quickly and put an end to this problem."
He alleged the police action is made ineffective owing to involvement of politicians in nexus with land grabbers who engage in crime like murder, and robbery. "Even after registering an FIR, the police department is unable to take action against perpetrators due to the interference of a few politicians," charged Segar. The AIADMK State secretary added that police must be allowed to act independently, and arrest the accused.
PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory government must act on a war footing to address problems of land grabbing and threats faced by the French citizens here, said former MLA and Puducherry AIADMK State Secretary (West) Om Shakti Segar on Monday. The UT must give a free hand to police to act on this matter without any political interference, he added.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Delhi police puts before Jacqueline Fernandez list of 100 questions in Rs 200 crore scam case
PM has assured CM Shinde of Vedanta-Foxconn like project for Maha: Minister, blames MVA
Byju's losses surge to Rs 4588 crore in FY21
Police could have opened fire on violent BJP protesters, but govt exercised restraint: Mamata
Cabinet nod for signing of guarantees for FIFA U-17 women's world cup
WPI inflation eases to 11-month low at 12.41 per cent in August