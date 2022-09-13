Home States Tamil Nadu

Changes in vehicular movement at Green Circle junction in Vellore city

In an attempt to decongest traffic at the Green Circle junction, the district police on Monday enforced a few key changes in vehicular movement in Vellore city, which is likely to be permanent.  

Published: 13th September 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Vellore

Roundabout in Green circle junction in Vellore. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In an attempt to decongest traffic at the Green Circle junction, the district police on Monday enforced a few key changes in vehicular movement in Vellore city, which is likely to be permanent.  

Till now, vehicles have entered the junction -- the city's major entry and exit point -- via the service road near Chennai Silks textile showroom that connects the Chennai - Bengaluru National Highway. The police have barricaded the service road and now, cars and bikes must pass through the RTO junction instead. However, heavy vehicles and buses will have to take the service road, after the barricaded point, and make their way via Konavattam underpass, and can head to new bus terminus and Katpadi.

As part of the changes, all four bus stops around the junction were removed and buses were also diverted. They had also added to traffic congestion as the public waited to board a bus and auto rickshaws would halt there to pick them up.

"While monitoring the traffic at the Green Circle junction on Monday morning, I noticed that about 170 heavy vehicles and buses were passing through the junction in half an hour. Going by the numbers, there was a huge traffic movement during peak hours," SP Rajesh Kannan said. But now the diversion of heavy vehicles and buses will reduce the piling up of traffic at the junction, he said.

Some motorists reportedly argued with the traffic police after they were not allowed to pass through the barricaded point. They said they were not informed about the changes being made. The SP went to the spot and held talks with the agitators, urging them to cooperate with the changes. The agitators then left and later at around 4.30 pm, the traffic piled up at the RTO junction as all vehicles took the new entry point. The traffic police cleared the traffic after a while.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green Circle junction Traffic Vellore city
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp