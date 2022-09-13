CM Stalin presents Rs 16.28 crore of incentives to sportspersons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday presented incentives to the tune of Rs 16.28 crore to 1,130 sportspersons who won medals in national and international sports events. He also presented Rs 16.30 lakh as incentives to other sportspersons, coaches, physical education trainers, and referees at a function held at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The CM also inspected the functioning of Aadukalam information centre working at the office of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. This information centre functions between 10am and 5pm on all working days. For further information, sportspersons can contact 9514000777.

He inaugurated online registration for the Chief Minister Trophy competitions within the State. Registrations could be done on https://www.sdat.tn.gov.in or ‘TRANSPORTS-Adukalam’ android app or in person at district sports offices.

The registration for Kabbadi events started on Monday and others would start soon. From October, these sports events would take place in all districts. The State-level events would take place in January and February. For the first time, these events would take place in five categories—schools, colleges, public, government employees, and differently abled. “The events would serve as a booster to the sportspersons across the State. Next year, the events would take place between June last week and the Pongal festival (January),” he added.

The CM added that the WTA Chennai Open 2022 is being held here between September 12-18.

Stalin added that tribal sports of the state would also be identified and nurtured.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday presented incentives to the tune of Rs 16.28 crore to 1,130 sportspersons who won medals in national and international sports events. He also presented Rs 16.30 lakh as incentives to other sportspersons, coaches, physical education trainers, and referees at a function held at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The CM also inspected the functioning of Aadukalam information centre working at the office of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. This information centre functions between 10am and 5pm on all working days. For further information, sportspersons can contact 9514000777. He inaugurated online registration for the Chief Minister Trophy competitions within the State. Registrations could be done on https://www.sdat.tn.gov.in or ‘TRANSPORTS-Adukalam’ android app or in person at district sports offices. The registration for Kabbadi events started on Monday and others would start soon. From October, these sports events would take place in all districts. The State-level events would take place in January and February. For the first time, these events would take place in five categories—schools, colleges, public, government employees, and differently abled. “The events would serve as a booster to the sportspersons across the State. Next year, the events would take place between June last week and the Pongal festival (January),” he added. The CM added that the WTA Chennai Open 2022 is being held here between September 12-18. Stalin added that tribal sports of the state would also be identified and nurtured.