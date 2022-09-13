Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin presents Rs 16.28 crore of incentives to sportspersons

The CM also inspected the functioning of Aadukalam information centre working at the office of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 13th September 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin honours sportspersons at a function held at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday presented incentives to the tune of Rs 16.28 crore to 1,130 sportspersons who won medals in national and international sports events. He also presented Rs 16.30 lakh as incentives to other sportspersons, coaches, physical education trainers, and referees at a function held at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.  

The CM also inspected the functioning of Aadukalam information centre working at the office of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. This information centre functions between 10am and 5pm on all working days. For further information, sportspersons can contact 9514000777.  

He inaugurated online registration for the Chief Minister Trophy competitions within the State. Registrations could be done on https://www.sdat.tn.gov.in or ‘TRANSPORTS-Adukalam’ android app or in person at district sports offices.

The registration for Kabbadi events started on Monday and others would start soon. From October, these sports events would take place in all districts. The State-level events would take place in January and February. For the first time, these events would take place in five categories—schools, colleges, public, government employees, and differently abled. “The events would serve as a booster to the sportspersons across the State. Next year, the events would take place between June last week and the Pongal festival (January),” he added.

The CM added that the WTA Chennai Open 2022 is being held here between September 12-18.
Stalin added that tribal sports of the state would also be identified and nurtured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp