CM Stalin visits Kolathur, inaugurates slew of projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated various projects in his Assembly constituency of Kolathur. Among them is a Tamil Nadu Urban Habitant Development Board (TNUHDB) tenement in Gowthamapuram built at a cost of Rs 111.80 crore. According to a press statement, Stalin opened the TNUHDB housing complex, which has 840 houses, and handed over house allotment orders and keys to 400 beneficiaries. He also laid founding stones for anganwadi centres, libraries, and a park, estimated to cost Rs 1.95 crore. The CM also inaugurated Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) projects valued at Rs 1.94 crore. Earlier in the day, he handed out scholarships to 89 students of Arulmigu Kabaleeshwarar Arts and Science College.Ministers KN Nehru, TM Anbarasan and PK Sekar Babu, GCC Mayor R Priya, and Deputy Mayor M Maheshkumar were present.