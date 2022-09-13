Home States Tamil Nadu

Cost for new domestic power connection up by over Rs 2.5K in Tamil Nadu

Consumers to pay Rs 9,250 for single-phase, Rs 9,600 for three-phase

File photo of the power station at Ambattur Industrial Estate in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd’s (Tangedco) current tariff, domestic consumers applying for new service connections will have to pay Rs 9,250 for a single-phase and Rs 9,600 for three-phase under Low Tension 1 A service. The prevailing charge was Rs 6400 for a single phase and Rs 6650 for a three-phase. And if the consumer wants up to 5kw, the charge goes up to Rs 18,236, as per the new tariff.

When a new connection is obtained, a consumer has to pay service connection charges, meter caution deposit, development charges, registration fees and security deposit, which are termed miscellaneous charges. Depending on whether the cable is overhead or underground, the development cost would differ. Similarly, the tariff for miscellaneous charges has been increased for other LT consumers, including public lighting, public water, public sewage system by government organisations, government and government-aided entities and so on.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause general secretary Kathirmathiyon told TNIE that “a consumer applying for a new service connection (5kw) has to pay Rs 18,236 as miscellaneous charges, which was only Rs 11,568 in 2019 and Rs 7,450 in 2018.”He added that the Tangedco has been increasing miscellaneous charges frequently. At the same time, the power utility’s service has been extremely poor. For example, as per TNERC order 2004, if a consumer faces power cut for over two hours, the Tangedco has to give compensation to the consumers concerned. But it is on paper.

“The only solution is to segregate the power distribution sector and allow private entities. Since there will be no other options for consumers, we (consumers) are unable to question the Tangedco,” he opined.
BMS (electricity wing) organisation secretary R Murali Krishnan said the hike was unavoidable as the power utility is in loss.At the same time, he criticised the DMK and AIADMK governments for not increasing the tariff at right time. If the tariff was gradually increased every year, consumers would have not been affected like this.

