Dharmapuri youth await jobs as SIPCOT work yet to begin

The residents have been urging the government to set up industries here so that youth need not migrate to other districts or States in search of jobs.

Published: 13th September 2022 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri, youth in particular, rue the lack of employment opportunities in the district. Though the State government completed land acquisition process to establish a SIPCOT industrial estate eighteen years ago, the project is yet to take off.

Dharmapuri is one of the backward districts in Tamil Nadu and a majority of the population is into agriculture or farm-related labour. The residents have been urging the government to set up industries here so that youth need not migrate to other districts or States in search of jobs. But so far no start-up or major industry has set up shop in Dharmapuri.

"According to data made available by the district administration, a total of 723 small-scale industries and 124 cottage industries are functioning in the district. N Anandhan, a resident of Dharmapuri said, "There are no large-scale industries capable of generating employment in Dharmapuri. For nearly two decades, we have been pinning our hopes on SIPCOT. While a GO was passed announcing the opening of SIPCOT, four years ago, we still have no industries."

J Prathapan, Tamil Nadu Agriculturist farmers Association said, "Initially 1783 acres was proposed for the SIPCOT. A few years ago another 500 acres were taken over for SIPCOT. This has crippled agriculture in Nallampalli where SIPCOT is proposed. Nearly 200 farming families were forced to give up land for the project, but so far no industries have been set up here. Officials state many companies have expressed interest in setting up industries, but that doesn't seem to be the case."

When contacted, revenue officials in SIPCOT said, "At present over 2,100 acres have been acquired for the project. We are in the process of building up roads, facilitating power supply and among infrastructure works. Tenders have been issued for the works. We are also in discussion with many companies and soon some industries will be set up here."

