Don’t sell liquor to school kids, warns Madras High Court

A Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad observed so while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate B Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi in 2019.

Published: 13th September 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 03:19 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expressing concern over the sale of liquor to school students, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday orally warned that if such violations are not prevented, the Court would be forced to order the closure of all TASMAC shops in the State.

A Bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad observed so while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate B Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi in 2019, seeking directions to cut down the operating hours of TASMAC retail outlets and bars, and to restrain the TASMAC employees from selling alcoholic beverages to persons aged below 21 years. Perusing certain photographs submitted by Adityan to show that school students are also able to access liquor, the judges made the above remark and directed Adityan to submit additional details on the issue.

