Five stray dogs poisoned to death in Vadavalli

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Five stray dogs were poisoned to death outside an apartment at Nagarajapuram near Vadavalli. The shocking incident came to light on Sunday afternoon after a few residents of that apartment spotted the dead dogs and informed police.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a resident of the apartment, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons under Sections 428 (Mischief by killing or maiming animal) of IPC. According to police, the complainant P Baburaj (47) a resident of the apartment, used to feed a pack of stray dogs in the locality. On Sunday he found five stray dogs poisoned to death outside of the apartment.

“We are checking CCTV camera footage in the area and questioning locals to identify the people who are behind the crime,” said a police officer. Postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death was performed on Monday evening. If needed, the sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act would be included, police said, adding a few people in the area had been complaining about stray dog menace of late.

