I was never insulted, says Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

However, a party organ has written that I cried for acceptance. If a Tamilian is insulted somewhere, it should affect the consciousness of all of us.

Published: 13th September 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: “I never scream or cry for anything,” Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told media in Tiruchy on Monday.Replying to a question on an article which appeared in DMK party organ Murasoli, she said, “I was never insulted. There were issues with the Telangana government, but I never scream or cry for such things. However, a party organ has written that I cried for acceptance. If a Tamilian is insulted somewhere, it should affect the consciousness of all of us. Here are some who feel in a different way.”

When asked about Tamil Nadu government’s idea to create an alternative education policy, she said, “The NEP did not come out of a vacuum. Lakhs of teachers and people worked together for creating it. If someone has an issue with it, the person can point it out. But, rejecting it completely is unjust. Even people from TN have been part of its making.” On asked about the decision to conduct public exam for Classes 3 and 5, she said, “As a doctor, I am saying these children up to 8 years of age have immense power to grasp things.”

