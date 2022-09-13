L-G must take measures to conduct civic polls in Puducherry: AIADMK

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK urged Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to take appropriate measures to conduct the local body polls in Puducherry. The party added that the L-G must understand that the local body elections are necessary to improve the State administration and get additional funds from the Centre.



In a statement on Monday, AIADMK East Secretary and former MLA A Anbazhagan said that Prime Minister Modi, during the election campaign, highlighted the need for civic elections in Puducherry. While Modi announced it would be held immediately if the NDA came to power in the UT, 16 months after the formation of the government, the polls have not been held in Puducherry till today, he added.



"The DMK betrayed the people by stopping the elections through the court seeking reservation of seats for Backward castes, which is non-existent in Puducherry," said Anbazhagan. The UT government has not taken steps to remove hurdles following the court order regarding reservation. Even in DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu, reservation was not given to backward castes in the local body elections, he pointed out.



In a situation where the caste-wise census has not been conducted in Puducherry till date, the notification of local body polls has been shelved. This comes even as a reasonable argument has not been raised in the court as to how reservations can be given to the backward classes including certain castes, said Anbazhagan



According to the former MLA, the State Election Commission's action reinforces the misconception that the power of MLAs will be reduced if local body elections are held. "It is regrettable that the L-G, who is the direct representative of the Centre, has not come forward to implement Modi's announcement that the local body elections should be held immediately in the UT," said Anbazhagan.



The government should appeal at the Supreme Court regarding the issue, said Anbazhagan. Powers in a democracy must be shared and people should understand the DMK are conspiring not to hold the local body elections so that no power should go to anyone other than them, he alleged.

PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK urged Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to take appropriate measures to conduct the local body polls in Puducherry. The party added that the L-G must understand that the local body elections are necessary to improve the State administration and get additional funds from the Centre. In a statement on Monday, AIADMK East Secretary and former MLA A Anbazhagan said that Prime Minister Modi, during the election campaign, highlighted the need for civic elections in Puducherry. While Modi announced it would be held immediately if the NDA came to power in the UT, 16 months after the formation of the government, the polls have not been held in Puducherry till today, he added. "The DMK betrayed the people by stopping the elections through the court seeking reservation of seats for Backward castes, which is non-existent in Puducherry," said Anbazhagan. The UT government has not taken steps to remove hurdles following the court order regarding reservation. Even in DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu, reservation was not given to backward castes in the local body elections, he pointed out. In a situation where the caste-wise census has not been conducted in Puducherry till date, the notification of local body polls has been shelved. This comes even as a reasonable argument has not been raised in the court as to how reservations can be given to the backward classes including certain castes, said Anbazhagan According to the former MLA, the State Election Commission's action reinforces the misconception that the power of MLAs will be reduced if local body elections are held. "It is regrettable that the L-G, who is the direct representative of the Centre, has not come forward to implement Modi's announcement that the local body elections should be held immediately in the UT," said Anbazhagan. The government should appeal at the Supreme Court regarding the issue, said Anbazhagan. Powers in a democracy must be shared and people should understand the DMK are conspiring not to hold the local body elections so that no power should go to anyone other than them, he alleged.