Home States Tamil Nadu

L-G must take measures to conduct civic polls in Puducherry: AIADMK

The party added that the L-G must understand that the local body elections are necessary to improve the State administration and get additional funds from the Centre.

Published: 13th September 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK urged Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to take appropriate measures to conduct the local body polls in Puducherry. The party added that the L-G must understand that the local body elections are necessary to improve the State administration and get additional funds from the Centre.

In a statement on Monday, AIADMK East Secretary and former MLA A Anbazhagan said that Prime Minister Modi, during the election campaign, highlighted the need for civic elections in Puducherry. While Modi announced it would be held immediately if the NDA came to power in the UT, 16 months after the formation of the government, the polls have not been held in Puducherry till today, he added.

"The DMK betrayed the people by stopping the elections through the court seeking reservation of seats for Backward castes, which is non-existent in Puducherry," said Anbazhagan. The UT government has not taken steps to remove hurdles following the court order regarding reservation. Even in DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu, reservation was not given to backward castes in the local body elections, he pointed out.

In a situation where the caste-wise census has not been conducted in Puducherry till date, the notification of local body polls has been shelved. This comes even as a reasonable argument has not been raised in the court as to how reservations can be given to the backward classes including certain castes, said Anbazhagan

According to the former MLA, the State Election Commission's action reinforces the misconception that the power of MLAs will be reduced if local body elections are held. "It is regrettable that the L-G, who is the direct representative of the Centre, has not come forward to implement Modi's announcement that the local body elections should be held immediately in the UT," said Anbazhagan.

The government should appeal at the Supreme Court regarding the issue, said Anbazhagan. Powers in a democracy must be shared and people should understand the DMK are conspiring not to hold the local body elections so that no power should go to anyone other than them, he alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Civic polls
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp