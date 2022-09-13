Madras High Court stays single judge order granting leave to challenge AIADMK elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Monday stayed an order of a single judge granting leave for two partymen to challenge the election of coordinator and joint-coordinator of the AIADMK.The bench consisting of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan ordered an interim stay based on a petition filed by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The matter was posted to October 10 for further hearing. Senior counsel Vijay Narayan, appearing for EPS, submitted that advocate Ramkumar Adityan and Suren Palanisamy were not continuing as members of the party and so could not file the petition. He wanted the bench to quash the order of the single judge.

It may be noted that Justice P Velumurugan, in April 2022, granted leave for Ramkumar Adityan and Suren Palanisamy to file petitions in the court challenging the election of former Chief Ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami as coordinator and joint-coordinator of the party.

Claiming to be members of AIADMK, they both filed applications before the court stating that only the general secretary of the party is responsible for the administration and functioning of the party, while the general council is responsible for framing policies and programmes.

They had contended that the amendments made to the constitution of the party to elect the coordinator and joint-coordinator violated the rights of the primary members and disturbed the basic structure of the party, and so, the court may grant leave to sue the defendants.

