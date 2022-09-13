Home States Tamil Nadu

Only 35% govt school students clear NEET, well below TN average

According to provisional data shared by the department, 12,840 students from government schools took the NEET this year but only 4,447 students cleared it.

Published: 13th September 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 34.6% of students from State government schools who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year, have cleared the test, according to data collated by the Tamil Nadu school education department. Although this is a significant improvement from last year, when only 24.2% of candidates from government schools cleared the test, it is still far below the TN average of 51.2% (percentage of all students who qualified). Also, only a handful of government school students, most of them repeating the test, managed to score above 500.

After this year’s NEET results were announced last week, the DMK government was slammed for “misleading” TN students by promising to abolish the entrance test and “depriving” government school students of proper training for the exam. Speaking to reporters on Monday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi refuted the charges. “Though more students have cleared the exam this year, we are not satisfied,” he said, adding it took time to restore normalcy in schools after the pandemic.

According to provisional data shared by the department, 12,840 students from government schools took the NEET this year but only 4,447 students cleared it. Last year, 8,061 students wrote the examination but only 1,957 students qualified. This year, all government students from some districts, including Villupuram, Virudhunagar, Nilgiris, Salem, Perambalur and Madurai, managed to clear the test. On the other hand, only 7% of students who took the test in Tirupattur managed to qualify, making it the worst-performing district in TN. Officials said the 7.5% quota in medical seats for government school students had motivated many to write NEET.

“Students trained in model schools managed to score well. Villupuram and Perambalur are districts where model schools have been very vibrant. We are now concentrating on ensuring that students eligible to get seats under the 7.5% quota are informed of it,” said a school education department official.Meanwhile, the minister said proper training, with help of technology, will be provided to students in the coming year. While the legal fight against NEET will continue, it will not affect the training given for students,” the minister  added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp