Only 35% govt school students clear NEET, well below TN average

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 34.6% of students from State government schools who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year, have cleared the test, according to data collated by the Tamil Nadu school education department. Although this is a significant improvement from last year, when only 24.2% of candidates from government schools cleared the test, it is still far below the TN average of 51.2% (percentage of all students who qualified). Also, only a handful of government school students, most of them repeating the test, managed to score above 500.

After this year’s NEET results were announced last week, the DMK government was slammed for “misleading” TN students by promising to abolish the entrance test and “depriving” government school students of proper training for the exam. Speaking to reporters on Monday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi refuted the charges. “Though more students have cleared the exam this year, we are not satisfied,” he said, adding it took time to restore normalcy in schools after the pandemic.

According to provisional data shared by the department, 12,840 students from government schools took the NEET this year but only 4,447 students cleared it. Last year, 8,061 students wrote the examination but only 1,957 students qualified. This year, all government students from some districts, including Villupuram, Virudhunagar, Nilgiris, Salem, Perambalur and Madurai, managed to clear the test. On the other hand, only 7% of students who took the test in Tirupattur managed to qualify, making it the worst-performing district in TN. Officials said the 7.5% quota in medical seats for government school students had motivated many to write NEET.

“Students trained in model schools managed to score well. Villupuram and Perambalur are districts where model schools have been very vibrant. We are now concentrating on ensuring that students eligible to get seats under the 7.5% quota are informed of it,” said a school education department official.Meanwhile, the minister said proper training, with help of technology, will be provided to students in the coming year. While the legal fight against NEET will continue, it will not affect the training given for students,” the minister added.

CHENNAI: As many as 34.6% of students from State government schools who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year, have cleared the test, according to data collated by the Tamil Nadu school education department. Although this is a significant improvement from last year, when only 24.2% of candidates from government schools cleared the test, it is still far below the TN average of 51.2% (percentage of all students who qualified). Also, only a handful of government school students, most of them repeating the test, managed to score above 500. After this year’s NEET results were announced last week, the DMK government was slammed for “misleading” TN students by promising to abolish the entrance test and “depriving” government school students of proper training for the exam. Speaking to reporters on Monday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi refuted the charges. “Though more students have cleared the exam this year, we are not satisfied,” he said, adding it took time to restore normalcy in schools after the pandemic. According to provisional data shared by the department, 12,840 students from government schools took the NEET this year but only 4,447 students cleared it. Last year, 8,061 students wrote the examination but only 1,957 students qualified. This year, all government students from some districts, including Villupuram, Virudhunagar, Nilgiris, Salem, Perambalur and Madurai, managed to clear the test. On the other hand, only 7% of students who took the test in Tirupattur managed to qualify, making it the worst-performing district in TN. Officials said the 7.5% quota in medical seats for government school students had motivated many to write NEET. “Students trained in model schools managed to score well. Villupuram and Perambalur are districts where model schools have been very vibrant. We are now concentrating on ensuring that students eligible to get seats under the 7.5% quota are informed of it,” said a school education department official.Meanwhile, the minister said proper training, with help of technology, will be provided to students in the coming year. While the legal fight against NEET will continue, it will not affect the training given for students,” the minister added.