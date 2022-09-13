Pharmacists taken on trip to forest, told not to sell drugs killing vultures

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The forest department, in collaboration with NGOs World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Arulagam, took wholesale drug sellers and veterinary pharmacy owners in Erode and Tiruppur on a trip to Thengumarahada-Moyar valley in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) to educate them about the habitat of vultures and explain their role in the ecosystem.

The officials said by curtailing the sale of harmful drugs to cattle owners, vultures can be saved, as many birds die after preying upon carcasses of cows that are frequently administered harmful drugs.District Forest Officer of Erode Kirubha Shankar said he asked drug sellers and veterinary pharmacies to stop issuing drugs without any prescription.

“We have asked them to stop giving harmful drugs such as Ketoprofen, Aceclofenac, Nimesulide and Flunixin and instead requested them to provide safe drugs such as Meloxicam and Tolfenamic to the farmers,” he added.

S Bharathidasan, secretary of Arulgam, which focuses on conserving vultures, said over the last decade, the population of white-backed vultures, red-headed vultures and long-billed vultures has doubled in Thenugumarahada.

“Recently, vultures were also spotted at Puduvadavalli near Sathyamangalam town, which is a new sighting. It is a good sign that the numbers of vultures are increasing. So far, vultures were spotted only in Thengumarahada,” he added.

“Since the vultures are slow breeders, their population is not increasing in abundant numbers when compared to other birds,” he said.Landscape Coordinator of WWF, D Boominathan, said apart from the forest department and NGOs, coordinated efforts were the need of the hour to protect vultures from danger and thus increase their population.

S Chandrasekaran, a Sathyamangalam-based activist, said they have taken the veterinary pharmacy owners and whole sale drug dealers during this time, as it is the time of the year when vultures breed.

